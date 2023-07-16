Group Condemns Gov Alia’s Attack On Ortom

The leadership of the Peoples Power of Nigeria (PPN) has condemned in totality the numerous attacks been launched on the personality of the former Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Samuel Ortom, by the incumbent Governor of the State, His Excellency Hyacinth Alia, describing it as uncalled for.

The PPN leadership which frowned at the recent invasion of Dr. Ortom’s Automobile Workshop in Makurdi and the carting away of vehicles by the Assets Recovery Committee been set up by Governor Alia to recover government properties described the act as barbaric and a clear case of personal witch- hunting and vendetta.

In a statement issued to the media by the National President of PPN, Apostle ( Dr) Saint Gbilekaa Abrahams, the group said the precedence which is been set by the current government of Father Alia was not just catastrophic but alien, adding that Governor Alia’s successor will do more terrible harm to him, if this act is not called to order.

The group said there was no need to fight one another declared that the Mbagur born Catholic Priest turned politician was simply acting on the scripts of former Governor Ortom’s hecklers.

It stressed that based on experience, Father Alia’s decision to begin his tenure on fighting wars with political leaders the incitement of enemies of Benue State, will render him helpless if truly he is thinking of second term.

PPN called on Governor Alia to make quick amends on most of his decisions said the first impression which his government has so far created is that of a man coming into government to fight imaginary enemies.

The group stated that Benue electorates were not voting for Father Alia to come and fight dirty battles that will jeopardize the fortunes of State, but rather to build a harmonious united state aimed at securing the destinies of millions of Benue people.

It maintained that as a Priest, Alia’s duty was not to seek vengeance against enemies on behalf God, but to work in wisdom, knowledge, understanding and in the fear of God, thereby, delivering a purposeful, dynamic and good leadership to the people of the State.

Gbilekaa further called on Fr. Alia not to soil his image as a Priest, the image of Kunav and Jerchira people and that of his generation in the mud, insisting that the people of Benue State were anxiously waiting for the delivery of good governance from Governor Alia and not the witch-hunting of former governors.

The PPN leadership also reminded Governor Alia of the campaign promises which he entered with the people of the State, maintaining that the Governor was yet to tackle the backlog of payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities owed Benue workers and pensioners.

The organization also drew the attention of Gov. Alia to the promise he made during the electioneering campaigns over the relocation of Internally Displaced Persons ( IDP’s) to their ancestral homes, just as it also called on the Governor to stop the incessant killings going on in all parts of the State.

The PPN similarly called on the Governor to embark on people oriented projects that will benefit the teeming Benue masses other than pursuing shadows, warning that nobody will be ready to take excuses from him when he fails to deliver good governance.

benuemediaoffice (

)