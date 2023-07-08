Group Accuses Gov Alia of being Responsible For Sankera Killings

As a pro-democracy and peace loving group, we are saddened by the spate of killings ongoing in the Sankera axis of Benue State. At the last count, about 200 people had been gunned down by armed persons in the area. More worrisome is the silence of the Benue State government on the matter.

We recall that during the campaigns for the 2023 elections, the present governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, a suspended priest, visited the three local government areas of Sankera, namely: Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum and met with the youths who had committed atrocities in the area and were on the wanted list of security agencies. According to reports at that time, candidate Alia had assured the violent youths that if they supported his election and he won, he would bring them back to the society to live normal lives and guarantee their safety. He also promised to hand over the collection of revenue in all the major markets in Sankera such as the Zaki Biam main market and Ugba yam market to the youths. He made many other mouthwatering promises to the armed young men including compensation and direct financial rewards to which they agreed and supported his election.

Now that Alia is governor, our findings show that he has reneged on all his promises and abandoned the Sankera armed youths who are now feeling used and dumped by the governor, hence their decision to “send a message to him” with those killings.

The suspended priest is the cause of the ongoing killings in Sankera. His silence on the killings speaks volumes. The boys want him to fulfill his promise to give them revenue collection in the area. Alia didn’t need to enter into a deal with the devil as he did. When you strike a deal with the devil, he will surely come so you fulfill your promise.

The sad thing is that the devil in Sankera has gone for the innocent people since it couldn’t lay its hands on the man who promised to give him a juicy package in revenue collection.

We condemn the killings in Sankera and call on the rampaging youths to respect the sanctity of human life and stop further bloodshed. Our people have suffered too much trauma in the hands of Fulani herdsmen to face these senseless attacks.

We equally urge Governor Alia to end the killings in Sankera now! He is the reason for the ongoing killings and only he knows what to do to stop the attacks. Our people in Sankera voted for him but what they have got in return are killings. We are disappointed in his silence and posture since the killings began. What wrong have the people of Sankera done to deserve the abandonment by a governor whose Chief of Staff is a son of the area?

Stop the killings now!

Signed:

Amos Achiv

President, Defenders of Democracy (DoD)

benuemediaoffice (

)