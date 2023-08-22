Greenwood’s Man United exit has created another transfer issue for Ten Hag.

Mason Greenwood will leave Man United by mutual consent. The news was reported on Monday, a day after Man United’s agonizing defeat in the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Mason Greenwood’s exit have created another transfer issue for Erik Ten Hag. This means that Erik Ten Hag will explore options in the transfer market that gurantees his team goals. However, this is an issue for the Dutchman considering the fact that funds are limited, and other areas of the pitch need reinforcement. Finding a player of Mason Greenwood’s quality will be very difficult. The Englishman is both footed and can operate across as a striker, a left winger, an attacking midfielder, and a right winger.

However, this is an issue that Erik Ten Hag needs to deal with. Many thought that the Englishman will return after all charges against were dropped this year. He also trained in Carringhton this year.

HarkRed (

)