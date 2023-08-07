Arsenal and Chelsea legends lead this list of Cameroonian Premier League heavyweights.

Cameroon is one of the most powerful African footballing nations, having qualified for eight World Cups. This is a continent-wide record. The Indomitable Lions have just ever made it out of the group stage. This, however, paved the way for an incredibly successful run in the FIFA World Cup 1990 in Italy, when they became the first African side to reach the quarterfinals after knocking Argentina out.

5. Rigobert Song

No African has been in more World Cups than Song, who appeared in four and, like Zinedine Zidane, was sent off in two. He won two Nations Cups as a forceful, authoritative presence in the heart of Cameroon’s defence, with a particularly influential set of performances in the 2002 event.

He falls down the list because, despite his stature and international achievements, he flopped at Liverpool and had a mediocre club career, with two Turkish titles being the highlight.

4. Alex Song

Song has appeared in almost 150 Premier League games. Alexandre Dimitri Song Billong is a Cameroonian footballer who now plays as a centre or defensive midfielder for Djiboutian club Arta/Solar7. The player can also play as a centre defender, which is a skill that not all football players possess.

He was once a utility player before becoming a key member of Arsenal’s squad for several seasons. His tenacity and adaptability as a support player in the attack propelled him to prominence, and he later transferred to Barcelona. Song was a member of Cameroon’s national squad at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. He played in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations but may not play in the 2022 World Cup.

3. Geremi

Geremi was a valuable asset to three spectacular teams; how many players in the history of the world game, let alone in the African setting, can say that? He went on to win two Champions Leagues and the Spanish crown with Real Madrid after winning two African titles and an Olympic gold medal with Cameroon.

A dynamic player with technical skill and superb set-piece delivery, he also won the Premier League twice with Chelsea under Jose Mourinho. It’s an impressive academic haul.

2. Lauren

Lauren was a member of the infamous ‘Arsenal Invincibles’. Cameroon may not have seen the best of Lauren, who retired from international service before genuinely reaching the pinnacle of Arsenal’s Invincibles. Despite this, he was a member of the Golden Generation, who won two Afcon titles and Olympic gold at the turn of the century, and he also won two Premier League titles with Arsenal.

During his six-year stay with Arsenal, he also won three FA Cups and added a fourth when he played in Portsmouth’s historic FA Cup victory in 2009. Lauren’s talent was also evident at club level, when he was a member of Arsenal’s “invincibles” and helped the Gunners win another Premier League title.

1. Samuel Eto’o

Eto’o is Cameroon’s best player and, arguably, Africa’s greatest footballer of all time. Before retiring from professional football, he played for renowned clubs in Italy, England, and Spain. Samuel began his football career at Real Madrid when he was 16 years old. However, due to a lack of playing time, he was forced to go to other lower-level teams, where he gathered experience and eventually became a top player.

He joined an unusual group of players who have won the Champions League with two teams back-to-back when Mourinho’s Inter won the tournament in 2010—Eto’o’s third title—while simultaneously being Cameroon’s and the Afcon’s leading scorer.

