Great suffering awaits us if we do not vote in Obi – Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo campaigned for Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Saturday in the former city of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

He appealed to the crowds of Labor party supporters at the rally to vote for Obi, warning that great suffering awaits the people of Nigeria if Obi does not win the February 25 presidential election. The elderly, who were present at the rally held at the Ake Palace Ground in the state capital along with another Afenifere leader, Chief Femi Okunrounmu, among others, warned people to get out on election day and vote, saying ‘don’t let them fool us’, they don’t care about us’. Great suffering awaits us if we do not vote in Obi.

The 94-year-old man rejected Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer Bola Tinubu, who hails from the southwestern geopolitical region, in favor of Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, saying it was in the interest of the country.

Obi has received a lot of support over the past two weeks, including endorsements from Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Director Edwin Clark of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu of the Middle East Forum Forum and Director John Nwodo of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Global, among others, assured the people of a new Nigeria based on the rule of law, fundamental human rights, honesty and accountability if the president was elected on Feb. 25.

The LP presidential candidate has pledged to fight insecurity and poverty while seeking the understanding and support of voters. He also expressed his desire to put the country back on the path of development and progress if he is elected. Addressing the crowd, Obi said, “Help us build a new Nigeria by lifting people out of poverty, shifting Nigeria from consumption to production.

“This election, don’t let anyone tell you about the tribe. No tribe buys cheaper bread. Don’t let anyone talk to you about religion, No religion buys cheaper bread. Every tribe, every religion is affected. The party’s national president, Julius Abure, while supporting Obi, has put current political and socioeconomic challenges on the doorstep of the ruling APC.

He then called for a change in the country’s leadership on February 25. And as part of a visit to the old city, LP presidential candidate and his entourage were guests of Alake and the Dark Ruler. Egbaland’s high school, Oba Aremu Gbadebo, where he sought royal blessings for his journey to becoming president.

