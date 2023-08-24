GPS Will Be Used In Distributing Fuel Subsidy Palliatives To Nigerians Across The Country– Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, has assured Nigerians that poverty will be alleted in the country and vowed to use modern technology to achieve this feat.

According to her, Global Positioning System, GPS, will be used to distribute palliatives arising from the fuel subsidy removal to Nigerians across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, revealed this while in an interview on ARISE on Wednesday, stating that different partners which include the private sectors and other development partners will be involve in the process of eradicating poverty in Nigeria. Hence, this is the aim and objective of the present administration.

Her word reads:

“As it concerns the palliatives, we need to re-work the logistics. In the past, I have been exposed to programmes such as the immunization programmes in Cross Rivers State and other places around the country where we have to take health care to people’s doorsteps and immunize them.

“I think the aspect of having people come together or come to a particular location to pick up their palliatives is not really helpful.

“For us, we would think that it would be better to improve on the logistics and drop it at their doorstep, where they live.

Speaking further during the interview she said….

“That way, they can sign off, and be sure that these families have received it. Of course, technology can tell you where a person is, using the GPS and the rest of it to really identify that they have been delivered to these locations. It’s a GPS thing and not about house numbering”.

Mrs. Edu also revealed that a database that will be accessible for the public will be created and verification will be carried out through social register.

Betta’s word reads:

“The first thing we want to do is to verify the social register. We must get a database, a base upon which we are going to do the work, and we will put this out there to Nigerians, so that they can hold us accountable“.

