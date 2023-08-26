NEWS

Govt Wrote PDP And Told Us Not To Hold Rally Due To Intelligence That It’ll Be Disrupted” – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State election, revealed that the Kogi State government attempted to obstruct the PDP’s rally in markets by citing potential threats of violence.

According to Melaye in a video (40:00), the Kogi State government communicated with the PDP leadership in Kogi State, advising against holding the rally due to intelligence indicating the likelihood of violence.

Melaye further disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in Kogi also discouraged the PDP from entering the market. However, disregarding the Kogi State government’s instruction, the PDP proceeded with the rally, driven by their belief that the power truly lies with the people.

He emphasized that the PDP is well aware of its rights and intends to exercise them to the fullest extent. Melaye asserted that the PDP cannot be intimidated; rather, it is the PDP that will exert influence on the Kogi State government.

