Govt Wrote PDP And Told Us Not To Hold Rally Due To Intelligence That It Will Be Disrupted: Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, has disclosed that the Kogi State government attempted to stop the PDP from holding its rally in markets with claims of threats of violence.

Dino Melaye claimed that the Kogi State government wrote to the leadership of PDP in Kogi State and told them not to hold their rally due to the intelligence report they had which suggests that the rally will be disrupted with violence.

Dino Melaye went on to reveal that the APC government in Kogi also told the PDP not to enter the market, but PDP disobeyed the instruction of the Kogi State government and proceeded with the rally due to the fact that the party believes that power truly belongs to the people.

Dino Melaye also noted that the PDP knows their rights and they will exercise it to the fullest. Dino Melaye also said that PDP cannot be intimidated, rather, PDP are the ones that will intimidate the government of Kogi State.

Watch From The 40th Second Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)