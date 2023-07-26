Govt policies worsening inequality, poverty – Situation Room

A coalition of over 70 human rights organisations under the aegis of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has raised concern over the state of the nation, especially on the exchange rates and the deregulation of the petroleum sector.

According to the organizations, Nigerians had to pay a significant price for the policies, and the government lacked any clear intervention plans to deal with the resulting hardships.

These policies, according to a statement from the NCSSR received by The PUNCH on Wednesday night, “have induced on citizens almost two months since initiation, further worsening inequality and poverty conditions in the country.”

The declaration, which was signed by its conveners Y.Z. Ya’u, Mimidoo Achakpa, and Franklin Oloniju, urged President Bola Tinubu to pick people with sterling moral character and the necessary qualifications to lead the nation out of its current economic predicament.

“Situation Room is urging President Bola Tinubu to appoint individuals with impeccable character and appropriate competencies to stir the country out of the current state of the economy,” the statement’s opening line reads.

“During the military era, President Bola Tinubu was active in movements for human rights and the fight for democracy. He must uphold the oath of duty he took to defend every private citizen’s rights and prevent the institutions he oversees from acting improperly now that he has the office of the President.

“Members of the National Assembly should, on their part, demonstrate that they are the people’s representatives by defending their rights and advancing their interests. They are obligated to speak up and take action when one of their constituents is in need. Additionally, for federal lawmakers to save money and actually follow through, they would need to openly express an interest.

“Finally, Situation Room urges Nigerians to hold their state governors accountable for their actions or inactions with regard to the state of the country. Each citizen has particular duties and commitments related to contributing to society actively and holding the government at all levels accountable. In the end, it will be our combined effort and vigilance that will force any government to take notice of our needs.

From: PUNCH

Afeezoladiti (

)