Govs Who Want Old Notes To Be Used Should Open Shops Where It Can Easily Be Accepted- Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to advise Nigerian governors who want old notes to be used in their states. 

 

The outspoken human rights activist, Shehu Sani, who recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, advising Nigerian governors who wanted the old naira notes to be legally acceptable. 

According to the statement made by Shehu Sani, he said the Nigerian governors who wanted the Old naira notes to be used should open their shops and restaurants in their states where old naira notes can be easily accepted.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The Governors who want the Old notes to be used should open their shops and restaurants where it can easily be accepted.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? Share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

