Governorship Candidate escapes death as gunmen kill 2 in Cross River

A governorship candidate of the People Redemption Party (PRP) in Cross River State, Pst. Usani Uguri Usani has escaped death from unknown gunmen in the state.

CONVERSEER gathered that the incident happened on Friday along the Calabar-Ikom Highway around the Betem axis of Biase Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said Usani was attacked alongside his Deputy Governor candidate, Nsan Arit Bassey while on his way to his hometown in Nko in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state.

Two persons were killed in the attack, four kidnapped and several others left with injuries.

Confirming the ugly incident on Sunday, David Agabi, Media Aide to the PRP Governorship candidate, said they were attacked after they left Calabar, the state capital to Nko.

According to Agabi, “We were in a convoy, the gunmen started shooting at us around Betem in Biase, my principal’s driver and his SUV was riddled with bullets, other members of our party in the convoy also suffered various degrees of injuries”.

He added, “Four persons were abducted but as I speak to you, only three have regained freedom, and one person is still missing – my principal is in good condition”.

Also confirming the news on Sunday, CP Sule Balarabe, Commissioner of Police in Cross River State said when the information got to the police, a tactical team was dispatched to the area, rescuing three persons.

CP Balarabe said: “A white Ford with Registration number AAA 41 AQ was ambushed by hoodlums suspected to the kidnappers at about 3:45 pm around Betem axis of Ikom Calabar Highway on Friday.

“They opened fire on the vehicle killing two yet-to-be-identified persons while abducting three others.

“The vehicle in which two persons were killed had 7 occupants, including two police officers, ASP Ibor Bassey and Inspector Ebro Ebri who escaped and called for reinforcement.

“A tactical Unit was immediately dispatched to the area and three persons have so far been rescued; namely Barrister Egbe Eworo, Arit Chelsea and Victor Akpan – all members of PRP”.

The Police Commissioner while speaking further appealed to communities along that axis of the Calabar-Ikom Highway to give the Police useful information on a dedicated line: 07044470000.

“We are appealing to all community leaders, Chiefs including traditional Rulers to help security agencies because these criminals are not spirits, they are human beings who live amongst them, without useful and timely information, it will be very difficult to nip these nefarious activities in the bud”, he added.

