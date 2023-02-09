Governors Who Have Dismissed Peter Obi’s Chances Of Winning The 2023 Presidential Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is not news that Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has gained momentum in the presidential race in recent months.

But despite his growing popularity among Nigerians, some governors in the ruling party and other parties dismissed his chances of winning the election.

In light of this incident, I decided to publish this article to shed light on some governors who have disagreed with his chances of winning elections in recent months.

One. Nasir El-Rufai: It is no longer news that Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has ruled out the possibility of Peter Obi winning the election. In a recent interview with TVC , Daily Trust reported that APC Governor Peter Obi said he cannot win the election.

In this interview, Nasir El-Rufai noted that the only two parties in the primaries are APC and PDP and that Peter Obi could not get 25% of the votes in more than 16 states.

2. Charles Soludo: Another governor who ruled out Peter Obi’s chances of winning the presidential election is Charles Soludo. In an article he wrote in November, Anambra Governor Peter Obi dismissed his chances of winning the election.

Anambra State Governor has said that he knows Obi cannot and will not win the election. He mentioned that only two parties are fighting to win the elections. He said Peter Obi has no chance of winning the election and if he is not careful, he might not finish third when the election is over.

Three. Ifeanyi Okowa: Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has also ruled out the possibility of Peter Obi winning the election. According to Daily Post, during a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Ndokwa , East-West Delta municipality in December, the PDP vice presidential candidate stated that the Labour Party and its supporters will go nowhere. So Peter Obi’s supporters should not waste votes with him.

Meanwhile, several polls released in recent months have Peter Obi ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu. So, whether the assessments of the aforementioned governors are right or wrong, it only remains for you to decide the outcome of the election when Nigerians vote.

Entertainment/Facts (

)