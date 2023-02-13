Governors Warn FG That CBN Cash Redesign Policy Will Cause Recession

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), which consists of the 36 state governors of the federation, has issued a statement warning the federal government.

NGF says if the federal government refuses to solve the problems caused by the naira redesign policy, the economy is at risk of going into recession.

This warning is contained in a statement signed and released during a third meeting by NGF chairman, Aminu Tambuwal, who is also governor of Sokoto state. The NGF governors are disturbed about the challenges Nigerians are facing.

They contend that the aftermath of the naira redesign policy has caused the poor circulation of new notes, which shows that the CBN underrates the need for cash in the economy.

The damaging effects of this CBN policy on different public sectors have led the Nigerian Governors Forum to call on the attorneys general of all 36 states in Nigeria. They call on them to review the case at the Supreme Court.

During the official report made by Governor Tambuwal, he asserted that the Nigerian economy is severely affected by people’s inability to have access to new naira notes.

Some of these effects are the high cost of foodstuffs, the buying and selling of naira in black markets, long queues at ATMs, and the fact that some banks have temporarily closed.

According to Tambuwal, this puts the Nigerian economy at risk of a recession caused by the CBN. He also said that there are currently no changes in the country’s financial institutions yet, even though the federal government has decided to follow the Supreme Court’s order.

For this reason, the NGF called on the CBN and federal government to observe the rule of law and take heed to the voice of the masses and many stakeholders.

Tambuwal says that these problems should be resolved before the damage becomes too big to rectify for the incoming administration.

Members of the NGF agreed and are determined to take legitimate actions to help allete the sufferings that Nigerians are experiencing due to the current naira redesign policy.

