Governors make a move to delay Supreme Court reversal of the currency swap until after the election

Governors of some states in the nation have decided to continue filing for joinder in the case to purposefully delay the Supreme Court decision on a lawsuit brought by three state governments challenging the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to phase out the use of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, which is set for hearing on Wednesday.

Ondo, Kano, and Ekiti states have joined the lawsuit that Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states originally brought, while Rivers state has indicated its readiness to do the same.

This information was provided to THISDAY yesterday by sources at the Federal Ministry of Justice, who also said that the ministry had not yet received the certified real copy of the Supreme Court decision on the currency issue as of Friday’s close of business.

The sources emphasized that the state governors who were joining the Supreme Court lawsuit intended to postpone the decision and keep the old money in circulation until after the election.

According to one of the sources, who asked to remain anonymous, “It is the governors’ design, who are adding many joinder suits, to delay the judgment and try to maintain the situation where the old currency would continue to be used, while they lobby Supreme Court justices so that they cannot reach a judgement, and to push theSupreme Court decision on this matter until after the presidential election.”

The money will go toward the presidential election, they said.

So that the two currencies can coexist, they are adding rejoinder lawsuits to postpone the verdict.

As a result, we observe that the vote-buyers are responding.

The information was made public right as the 36 governors of the federation emerged from a conference in Abuja over the weekend with a resolution to ask their attorneys general to consider the lawsuit to combine the state’s claims for legal remedy.

In addition, the 36 governors urged the CBN and the federal government to uphold the law and stop the currency restrictions, which they claimed were fueling an economic catastrophe.

The governors made the claims in a communiquéthat the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF chairman,)’s Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal signed after a meeting.

The CBN’s deadline of February 10 to stop using outdated currency notes had been postponed by the Supreme Court in a decision on February 8th.

By the deadline, residents were to exchange their old N1,000, N500, and N200 banknotes for a new version of the money.

But the apex court prevented the CBN from outlawing the old notes while the issue was being heard and decided, deciding in an ex parte motion by three states, Zamfara, Kogi, and Kaduna.

It set the hearing for February 15th.

