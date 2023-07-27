Governors In South-East Obeys Sit-at-home, It Means The Real Governor Of South-East Is Simon Ekpa – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has taken a swipe at the governors of the South-East states for not being able to stop the sit-at-home order which was imposed on the region by Simon Ekpa.

According to Godswill Akpabio, governors in the South-East Obeys Sit-at-home and as such, it means that the real governor of the South-East is Simon Ekpa. Godswill Akpabio made this known during a plenary at the senate where the senators advocated for Simon Ekpa to be extradited back to Nigeria from Finland.

Godswill Akpabio said that in the South-East, governors allows sit-at-home to be observed even at the government house and as such, during sit-at-home on Mondays, civil servants that works in government house does not come to work.

Godswill Akpabio maintained that the inability of the South-East governors to kick out sit-at-home orders in the South-East on Mondays means that Simon Ekpa is governing the South-East from Finland.

Watch From The 2:20 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)