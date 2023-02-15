“Governors fighting Naira Redesign Never Cared for Ordinary Nigerians Until Now” –Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the wake of the difficulties associated with the scarcity of the newly designed naira notes, Comrade Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna State lawmaker, author, and human rights activist, has faulted the intentions of the governors clamouring for the ban of the monetary policy implemented by the CBN.

While speaking during an interview with a correspondent from Channels TV, the former Kaduna lawmaker explained that the governors were insisting on using the old naira notes to enable them to buy votes in the forthcoming presidential polls. He noted that they always supported the policies President Buhari proposed but failed to sue the federal government over insecurity and other issues plaguing ordinary citizens.

His exact words were, “They want to use the old naira notes to buy votes.” How many of the governors have taken the federal government to court over matters that affect the lives of ordinary people? “These are people that have been supporting all the policies and programmes of Buhari’s administration.”

Furthermore, he explained that the monetary policy was approved by President Buhari to usher in a transparent system of elections where money does not influence the will of Nigerians.

