Governor Zulum Allocates Site As Borno’s First FCE Takes Off

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has authorized the use of a Government Secondary School premises as a temporary location for the newly established Federal College of Education (FCE) in Gwoza Local Government Area. The approved site is situated in Vile, a community in Gwoza town. Governor Zulum, who had previously facilitated the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Monguno, is now extending his support to the Federal College of Education in Vile, Gwoza. During his visit to Gwoza on Saturday, the governor instructed for the immediate rehabilitation of GSS Vile to facilitate the commencement of operations for the Federal College of Education.

Governor Zulum’s approval for the temporary site came after he conducted an assessment visit to the location along the Gwoza-Mubi highway. Recognizing the importance of education and the need to expand educational opportunities in the state, the governor has taken proactive measures to support the establishment of key educational institutions. By facilitating the setup of the Federal Polytechnic in Monguno and now the Federal College of Education in Vile, Governor Zulum aims to provide the residents of Borno State with access to quality education and promote the overall development of the region.

The governor’s directive for the immediate rehabilitation of GSS Vile underscores his commitment to ensuring that the Federal College of Education can commence its operations as soon as possible. This move demonstrates Governor Zulum’s proactive approach to addressing the educational needs of the state and his determination to enhance the educational infrastructure in Borno. By repurposing the Government Secondary School premises, the temporary site will serve as a suitable location for the Federal College of Education until a permanent facility is established.

The approval for the temporary site in Vile, Gwoza is a significant step towards the realization of the Federal College of Education in the area. Governor Zulum’s efforts to facilitate the establishment of educational institutions reflect his dedication to improving the educational landscape of Borno State. Through his proactive initiatives, the governor is contributing to the growth and development of the state by expanding access to higher education opportunities and creating an enabling environment for learning and skills development.

SOURCE: THE LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER

