Governor Yusuf appoints 15 special advisers

Governor Abba Yusuf has approved the appointment of 15 special advisers.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Abubakar Garin Malam will serve as special adviser on disaster management, Usamatu Salga as special adviser on religious affairs and Abduljabbar Muhammad Umar as special adviser on investment and public-private partnership.

Others are Aminu Ibrahim (special adviser on solid minerals), Nura Hussain (special adviser on commerce), Jamilu Abbas (special adviser on cooperative groups), Muhammad Yusuf (special adviser on national and international public relations and Balarabe Gaya (special adviser on special intervention Programmes).

There are also Isyaku Danja (special adviser on assembly matters), Baffa Sani Gaya (special adviser on labour matters), Abdullahi Shehu (special adviser on environmental sanitation), Umar Gama (special adviser on school feeding programme), and Habibu Elyakub (special adviser on vocational education development).

The statement said Jamilu Dambatta was appointed as special adviser on publicity and Umar Akawu as special adviser on the Abuja liaison office.

It said all the appointments took immediate effect.

(NAN)