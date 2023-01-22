Governor Yahaya Bello Reacts to his Controversy with Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRH Ado Ibrahim (Video).

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has finally spoken about the argument between his administration and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in the state, His Royal Highness (HRH), Ado Ibrahim, few days ago.

Recall that Governor Yahaya Bello’s government had few days ago, sent a letter to Ado Ibrahim, querying him about his reason for being absent when incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, visited the state to commission some projects. According to such letter, the government said the actions of the king was disrespectful to both the president and Governor Yahaya Bello.

Governor Yahaya Bello further gave Ado Ibrahim 48-hours to resubmit his response to such query backed up with the proper title of the stool as recognised by the state’s Chieftaincy Law 2006 and his letter of appointment.

And so, following such ongoing controversy between the governor and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Yahaya Bello while speaking on Channels TV few minutes ago, revealed that Ado Ibrahim is his uncle and he respects him so much right from his childhood.

Governor Yahaya Bello further revealed that he respects and protects the traditional stool in Kogi State, but his administration is ensuring that nobody goes outside his official mandate. According to Yahaya Bello, he will discipline anybody that errs and he will reward anybody that does well.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

On the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland: Anyone who errs would be disciplined and those who deserve commendation would get it, says Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. #SundayPolitics#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/noOieQWxch — Channels Television (@channelstv) January 22, 2023

