Governor Wike’s Executive Orders Cause Of Violence In Rivers – Tonye Cole

Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor in Rivers, has stated that executive orders issued by Nyesom Wike sparked the violence in the state.

On Thursday, an explosion reportedly shook the APC’s governorship rally at Ojukwu field in the Rumuwoji community in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The APC blamed the PDP for the explosion. However, the state Police Command denied any explosion and stated that the incident was a dispute between community members and party supporters.

Friday night during an interview on Channels Television, Cole asserted that the Wike administration was responsible for the violence in the state. According to the APC candidate, the executive orders prohibiting the use of public facilities and residential areas for political events laid the stage for the violence in the state.

He asserted, however, that there was an explosion at the rally site, adding that it was intended to prevent the APC from campaigning in the state. He stated, “This is merely a buildup.” It began some time ago with executive orders that essentially set the tone for the current level of violence.

“As soon as 4 a.m. rolled around, after we had set up the podium and everything else, the mayor of Port Harcourt and a few others began to oppose the rally. “We met with law enforcement. There were potential threats of violence. We resisted stopping. They requested that we go elsewhere. “The explosion was essentially an attempt to prevent us from having the rally. “I was startled to learn that there was no explosion, as reported by the police.”

