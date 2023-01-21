Governor Wike Warns Ayu Against Suspending People From The Party: “It Will Not Help You or Atiku”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of River State, Wike Nyesom, has told the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu that suspending people from the party will not help him or Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election.

Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP recently suspended Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim from the party for alleged anti-party activities. The suspension of the Enugu East party chieftain and others from Ekiti and Imo States sparked off criticism from Governor Wike.

Speaking on the issue, the Rivers State governor said suspending the party chieftains would not help Atiku or Iyorchia in the 2023 general election. He said: “Your dissolving Ekiti State Exco will not help you in any way. It won’t help you or Atiku in the 2023 general election.”

The Governor went on to say that the NWC should focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and not suspending people from the party. He said the PDP should be more concerned with getting more people to join the party and strengthening its presence in all parts of the country.

He also said that the current leadership of the PDP should take responsibility for the current state of affairs in the party. Furthermore, he said that if the leadership had done its job properly, the party would not be in the state it is in now.

Governor Wike’s comments come as a reminder that the PDP needs to focus on growing its ranks and strengthening its presence to win the 2023 general election. Suspending people from the party will not help the party in any way.

See Screenshot below.

Businessadvocate (

)