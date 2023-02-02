Governor Wike Takes another ‘Strong Action’ Against Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike has withdrawn his approval for Atiku Abubakar’s rally to be held at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. Wike explained his decision in a letter written by his sports commissioner and addressed to Governor Tambuwal. The Rivers State PDP chapter stated that it is not surprised by the governor’s action and revealed its next steps.

Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium has been approved by the PDP presidential campaign council for Atiku Abubakar’s rally. The approval was revoked by Rivers state governor in a letter dated Tuesday, January 31, written by the commissioner for sports. The letter was addressed to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, the PDP Presidential Council’s director-general. The Rivers Presidential Campaign Organisation is alleged to have planned to share the venue with an APC faction.

The letter said: “Credible intelligence available to the government of Rivers State and recent developments now show that your Presidential Campaign Organisation is working in collaboration and in cahoot with a faction of the APC led by Tonye Patrick Cole, and that it is the intention of your presidential campaign organisation to accommodate and share the approved facility for your campaign with the said faction of the APC.” “Government records show that the activities of the APC in Rivers have always been married by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conflicts within the party, including shootings and killings in the course of protest arising from the nomination process of delegates for primaries and detonation of explosives in the course of campaigns”.

The state government stated that it would not risk causing damage to a prized state asset such as the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium as a result of the alleged collaboration. Leloonu Nwibubase, the spokesperson for the party’s presidential campaign council in Rivers, responded by saying he was not surprised by the development.

He claimed that lawyers representing the PDP in Rivers state were ordered to withdraw their legal representations. The governor stated that such actions would elicit a corresponding reaction from the party’s state chapter.

Content created and supplied by: Fameman (via 50minds

News )

#Governor #Wike #Takes #Strong #Action #AtikuGovernor Wike Takes another ‘Strong Action’ Against Atiku Publish on 2023-02-02 09:40:50