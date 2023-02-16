This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Wike Speaks on What Tinubu Has that Nigeria Needs, Attacks PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, possesses the character and courage required for Nigeria.

According to The Vanguard reports, the Rivers state governor said this on Wednesday, February 15, when he received Tinubu and other APC stakeholders at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike added that he owes nobody apologies for making the statement just as he wished Tinubu luck in his presidential bid.

“I have no apology to anybody to say nobody born of a woman can intimidate me. You have never changed party one day. That tells of your character and courage and that is what we require in this country” the Rivers governor told Tinubu,”.

Speaking further, Governor Wike castigated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for lacking character in switching political parties.

He also berated the former vice president for allegedly breaking his promise to agree to let the party’s national chairmanship go to the South if he won the party’s ticket.

Governor Wike’s 2023 presidential ambition was terminated when he lost the PDP’s primary to Atiku in May.

Atiku, a former Vice President later stung Wike when he passed over his closest rival at the primary and chose Okowa as his running mate.

The Rivers State governor has since been at loggerheads with PDP presidential candidate, Atiku over the chairmanship of Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike with four other PDP governors known as the G5 or the Integrity Group have insisted that Benue-born Ayu must step down for a southerner as a precondition to support the 2023 ambition of Atiku.

They stressed that a particular region can’t produce the PDP’s National Chairman and the presidential candidate.

The aggrieved governors have insisted that it was unfair for the party to have the national chairman and presidential candidate from the north.

They had maintained that they would not go back on their call for Ayu to step down to pave the way for a Southerner to succeed him as the party’s chairman.

Governor Wike had specifically boasted that Atiku would not win the election if he and his allies do not support his presidential ambition.

