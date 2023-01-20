Governor Wike speaks on the prepared Presidential Candidate that they will Support in 2023

According to News Published by the Cable Newspaper this evening, Governor Wike of Rivers state speaks on Presidential Candidate that they will Support ahead of the General election. According to Wike, the Presidential Candidate.

he and his allies will support would be someone who can be trusted and keeps to his promises. The G-5 Governors will Support a Presidential Candidate who has integrity.

However, the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike says he and his political associates are patiently waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party to sack him, and suspend one of his Political associates ahead of the General election.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again dared the sinking National PDP to suspend him or any member of the SUPER G-5. According to him, they will only support a presidential candidate that has integrity.

Wike, Governor of Rivers state spoke on Wednesday at the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Rumuji-Odegwe town, Emohua LGA of the Rivers state.

He told the crowd at the rally ground that their “patience” in waiting for him to decide on who they will support for the presidential election will not be taken for granted.

Source.The Cable.

