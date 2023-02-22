Governor Wike Said He Has Told The People Rivers State Who They Should Vote For

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, declared in a public speech during the People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial campaign that the people of Rivers State are knowledgeable about the current state of the nation. He declared that he had already given the public his thoughts on the impending election and he openly suggested the best candidate to support.

Although not publicly backing Bola Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, there are rumors that Wike was in favor of him.

Speaking about the impending presidential elections, he stressed how important they are for preserving democracy and serving the needs of the populace.

The Governor said that the residents of Rivers State would not back a presidential candidate who intended to put him in prison. He claimed that because he has always behaved in the state’s residents’ best interests and has earned their trust, he is unable to lie to them.

Wike said: “Every campaign we have had is based on good governance for our people. If you have not provided the dividend of democracy, what are you campaigning for? I will never mislead Rivers State people, I have told them the right candidate to vote on Saturday. I will never sell Rivers State for a pot of porridge.

“I will continue to stand for this State because it has given me everything in life. Our interest is all that matters in this forthcoming 2023 elections”.

