Governor Wike Revokes Venue For Atiku Rally After Reportedly Endorsing Tinubu

Governor Wike has revoked the venue for the Atiku rally in Rivers state after reportedly endorsing Bola Tinubu for the 2023 Presidency.

NewsOnline reports that the Nyesom Wike-led Rivers Government will no longer release Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the rally of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

This online newspaper recalls that the state government in January approved the venue for the event scheduled to hold on February 11.

Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green formally conveyed the decision of the administration to Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the Sokoto helmsman is the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

Green cited an alleged plot by the Atiku campaign to share the venue with a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate.

The official said credible intelligence indicated the PDP council was working with the APC to “accommodate and share the approved facility”.

Green noted that government records show APC activities “have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conflicts within the party”.

The commissioner mentioned “shootings and killings” during protests that followed the nomination of delegates for primaries and detonation of explosives in the course of campaigns.

The letter said the Rivers government is unable to risk damage to the valuable stadium “which your use of the same in collaboration with your Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction will definitely expose it to”.

NewsOnline reports that this is coming a few days after the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike allegedly declared his support for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This online newspaper recalls that Governor Wike after falling out with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar had said he would make his decision on who to support for presidency in January 2023.

He has been called out severally in the month for not keeping to his word but his response has always been that he didn’t specify the date he will be making the announcement.

This publication has it on good record that Rivers Governor has unveiled Tinubu as his choice candidate even though he hasn’t come out to say it publicly.

For months now, there have been pointers that he would work for Peter Obi as his online media aides have been canvassing votes for Peter Obi until yesterday when they all suddenly started campaigning for Tinubu, just a day after Wike revealed that he will be naming his preferred choice.

Also, in a video seen on twitter, the rivers state government has started mounting billboards for the APC Presidential candidate, recall that Wike noted that he will be going all out for his preferred choice.

Furthermore, reports has it that Governor Wike held a meeting with local government chairmen in Rivers state yesterday and ordered them to work for the APC to ensure a 25% worth of votes.

A coward Gov Nyesom Wike, after a meeting, has told his caucus and Local Government Chairmen in the state that he is not publicly naming his preferred Presidential candidate. He directed them to work for Bola Tinubu of the APC and ensure he gets 25%.

It is worthy of note that five aggrieved governors in the PDP, with Wike being the leader pulled out of the Atiku Abubakar campaign council because they want a southern president of the country.

