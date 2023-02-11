Governor, Wike Reacts To The Statement; “PDP Brought Shame To Nigeria” Made By PDP Chairman, Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu’s statement that the party brought shame to Nigeria is not a gaffe but an authentic remark that comes from the abundance of his heart.

Sahara Reporters had reported Thursday that during the PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Kano State, Ayu goofed when he said “PDP has brought us shame.”

Reacting to Ayu’s statement, He said that the PDP national chairman might want to defend it as a slip, however the remark confirmed that as an “undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP.”.

Source: Sahara report and Facebook

