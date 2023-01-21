Governor Wike Reacts to Suspension of G5 Loyalists, Reveals Next Move on PDP National Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has declared total war on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu over the recent suspension of some members of the party.

According to the governor, the suspension of the loyalists of the G5 governors would not help the PDP in the forthcoming polls, The Nation reported.

Governor Wike said with the latest action of the national chairman, the battle lines have been drawn with Ayu while promising to challenge all illegal actions of Ayu in court.

He dared Ayu to suspend him or any of the G-5 Governors and warned that the resort to despotism by the Ayu-led NWC would compound the headaches of the party ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has described his recent suspension from PDP as a rude shock and surprising.

Nnamani, who is also a current senator representing Enugu east under the PDP, took to his Twitter page to react to the “purported suspension”.

The lawmaker further highlighted 3 errors in his suspension while calling on his supporters to keep calm and be law-abiding as the campaign moves on.

Nnamani argued that he was never notified nor was he learnt of any petition against him that formed the basis of his suspension by the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP.

He argued that the NWC of the PDP never invited him to any proceedings, hearing or meeting for discussion on his offences.

The former governor said, therefore, he was denied the opportunity to a fair hearing,neither by representation nor by himself, before the proposed decision.

He, therefore, concluded that his suspension is a violation of the party’s constitution which gives room to a fair hearing.

