Governor Wike Finally Bows to Pressure, Reapproves PDP’s Request Few Weeks To 2023 General Elections

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the state government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally, Channels TV reports.

Recall that the governor had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval of February 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development show that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation is working in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

Governor Wike said it understood that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was intending to share the approved facility with the APC whose activities are characterised by violence and destruction.

However, the state PDP Campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike said the government reapproved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities.

Governor Wike also spoke on the crisis in the PDP, even as he faulted the comment by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu that a member of the G5 visited him (Ayu).

The governor said the claim was false as no member of the group of five PDP governors advocating for the Southern Chairmanship of the party will visit Ayu.

He said nobody can blackmail the G5 governors to drop the political advocacy, because it is a fight they must surely win.

Governor Wike has been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership after he lost at the party’s presidential primaries.

While accepting Atiku as PDP’s presidential candidate, Wike, however, called for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s National Chairman.

Wike and his G-5 group have been agitating for a Southerner to occupy the position of National Chairman.

He stressed that a particular region can’t produce the PDP’s National Chairman and the presidential candidate.

Governor Wike and his allies were appointed into the Atiku presidential campaign council withdrew their membership and boycotted its inauguration.

Efforts so far to reconcile them have failed with Wike and his allies maintaining that they won’t participate in the party’s presidential campaigns, while Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s National chairman, holds on to his seat.

