Governor Wike Advises Bola Tinubu Not To Waste Money On APC’s Governorship Candidate In Rivers State

After his presidential campaign rally in Rivers State, the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu deemed it necessary to visit governor Nyesom Wike in the government house. Upon his arrival, the governor of Rivers State received him and praised his character of sticking to a particular political party.

Remember that Wike has not changed political party as well. Wike who has endorsed Tinubu’s presidential bid, asked him not to waste money in supporting the governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State. “He doesn’t stand a chance against the PDP candidate,” Wike stated.

Governor Wike has his own annointed candidate to replace him as the governor of Rivers State. But in the presidential level, he has openly declared his support for the former Lagos State governor.

Wike has been working against the PDP in the top level, after they failed to switch the chairmanship position to the South. He stated that Atiku Abubakar lacks character and that he doesn’t keep to his promise. The issue between Wike and the PDP has gone far beyond redemption. The PDP even had to cancel their campaign in the state just days ago.

