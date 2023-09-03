Governor Uba Sani Directs Security Agencies to Investigate Ikara Incident And Hunt Down Perpetrators

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of innocent worshippers in a mosque in Ikara Local Government by bandits, characterizing it as a heinous and uncivilized act. In response, he has issued a directive to security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and pursue the culprits.

Expressing his evident anger, the Governor has pledged to employ all legal means to bring the Ikara bandits to justice. He asserts that his administration remains unwavering in its commitment to restoring peace and stability to all corners of Kaduna State. He stated:

“We acknowledge the apprehensions and worries of Ikara residents and the broader Kaduna State community. Your safety and security are our foremost priorities, and we want to assure you that we are exerting relentless efforts to uphold peace and stability.”

“During this period, we urge the public to maintain composure and stay watchful. We also appeal to all residents to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and share any pertinent information that can aid the ongoing inquiry.”

Governor Uba Sani has dispatched a delegation led by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the Overseer of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs (MISHA), to offer condolences to the people of Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government, the location of the tragic incident. This delegation will also assess the security and humanitarian situation in the area and provide suitable recommendations to the government.

