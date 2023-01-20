This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Soludo Reveals Role Nnamdi Kanu Can Play In 2023 General Election Once He’s Released

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has reiterated his call for the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra unconditionally.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Soludo affirmed that Kanu would play a significant role in creating a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Promising to solidify his call by sending a former letter to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Anambra state governor said that such a move will make his request official.

Soludo also stated that his focus as the number one man in Anambra state is not only to ensure the security of his people but that of the entire southeast region especially with the election drawing near.

He said: “Our major focus is delivering on our plans of security, not just in Anambra, but the entire Southeast and that is why we are calling for the immediate release of Kanu because he has to be part of the conversation”.

The Punch reports that while noting that his team has launched a commission of inquiry into the detention of Kanu who was arrested in Kenya, Soludo said he believes that more stakeholders are needed on the table to find ways to drive conversations around his possible release.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been leading a separatist campaign for an independent state of Biafra.

According to Kanu, the Biafran Republic would comprise people of Igbo-speaking origin from Nigeria’s South-east and some parts of South-south states.

The IPOB leader was first arrested by Nigeria’s spy agency in 2015 in Lagos, South-west Nigeria.

Kanu’s trial on terrorism and treasonable charges has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The appellate court on13 October held that Kanu’s extraordinary rendition to Nigeria from Kenya last June was a flagrant violation of Nigeria’s extradition treaty and also a breach of his fundamental human rights. The government’s action, the court said, invalidated the trial.

The court ordered his release from the custody of the Nigerian secret police, State Security Service (SSS).

But Kanu remains in detention while the federal government pursues its appeal at the Supreme Court in an effort to have the charges against him restored.

There have, however, been calls from different quarters for the IPOB leader’s release.

