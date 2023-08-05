Governor Sim Fubara Said Rivers Is A Christian State And I Told Him Politely That It Is Not – Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has revealed that his disagreement with the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara on his remarks that Rivers is a Christian state is one of the reasons behind their fallout.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mic On Podcast, Dokubo said when Fubara was campaigning to be governor, he requested to meet with him but he refused because he had already declared support for the governorship candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole. He added that when Fubara became governor, he asserted that Rivers is a Christian State and he (Dokubo) politely told him that Rivers is not a Christian state.

According to Dokubo: “We might have political differences, during the course of his campaign two days to the election, Fubara called me that he wants to see me. I said sorry I won’t see you and I said look no Ijaw man will fight you because this is an Ijaw-Ijaw contest nobody will fight. Everybody knows my position that I was supporting Tonye Cole. When he became governor, he declared Rivers State a Christian state and I told him sorry, politely, that Rivers State is not a Christian state. One of the serving local government chairmen under him, Chidi Loyd has come out to say maybe the governor was not properly briefed”.

Watch the video from 2:28 minutes

