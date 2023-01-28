Governor Seyi Makinde reveals the only condition that can make Atiku Abubakar win in Oyo state

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has knocked the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar over the misunderstandings occurring at the party. Makinde made this known during an interview with Channels Television on Friday. The Oyo state governor praised his counterparts of northern extraction who supported the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

Makinde lamented that PDPs are fighting themselves without considering their constitutions. Makinde claimed that the only condition that will make the presidential candidate of the PDP win in his state is if he receives his support. He claimed that Atiku is using his achievements as the governor to secure the state in the next month’s election but he will have to campaign for him if he wants to emerge victorious.

The governor of Oyo state noted that the fight of the 5 aggrieved PDP governors against the party leadership is for the interest of the Nation.

Source: Channels Television

