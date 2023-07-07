Governor Seyi Makinde Reacts After He Laid Flower On The Grave Of His Late Father, Olatubosun(Photo)

The executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has reacted after he laid a flower on the grave of his late father, Olatubosun Makinde.

Seyi Makinde, who was re-elected as Oyo State Governor in March, 2023 is one of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party. The soft-spoken political gladiator is one of the most respected and revered politicians in the country.

Governor Seyi Makinde Said; “In Loving Memory of a Beloved Dad – Pa Olatubosun Makinde. Today, we remember your life and the profound impact you had on each of us. As we honour your memory, we will celebrate the beautiful soul that you were – the dad who loved us unconditionally, supported us wholeheartedly, and left an indelible mark on our lives.”

( Photo Credit – Governor Seyi Makinde Verified Facebook Page )

He added; “Though time may pass, you remain etched in our hearts. We will continue to cherish the treasured moments we had together. Your memory lives on through the lives you touched, the lessons you imparted, and the love that binds our family together. Rest peacefully, dear Dad, your love lives on within us. Until we meet again, our beloved father, you are deeply missed and eternally loved.”

( Photo Credit – Seyi Makinde Verified Twitter Page )

The recent post by Governor Seyi Makinde on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Seyi Makinde Verified Facebook Page

