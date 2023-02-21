Governor Seyi Makinde Reacts After He Attended Gubernatorial Debate Organized By Fresh & Blast FM

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Executive Governor of Oyo State has today reacted after he attended the gubernatorial debate organized by Fresh FM and Blast FM radio stations in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde made his appearance at the debate in order to bring closer to the good people of the State what his administration has been able to achieve in their first term, which was used as a pointer to what they have in stock as he bid for a re-election for a second term in office.

The gubernatorial debate held as scheduled was such an eventful and successful outing for all the candidates in attendance for the big event with one big lesson learnt, which was an indication that politics in the country is not a do-or-die affairs as some of these gubernatorial candidates were seen hugging each other both before and after the debate as was the case for Engineer Seyi Makinde and Adelabu Penkelemesi.

After the success of the outing which was hitch-free, Governor Seyi Makinde reacted with a post his verified Twitter handle indicating that the gubernatorial debate was used as a good opportunity for him to present to the good people of the State the score card of what his administration has achieved in the past years, and what they have in plan to do if voted into office for a second term as earlier said when their election comes up March 11th.

Photo Credit: Twitter

