Governor Seyi Makinde Announces Indefinite Suspension Of Campaigns

Friday, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, ordered the suspension of his campaign activities due to the ongoing fuel and new naira-note shortages around the nation.

During the launching of the Omi-Ado-Ido Road, Makinde made this statement. He stated that the suspension was in support of the people in response to the anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government. The state commissioner for information, culture, and tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, acknowledged this in a statement.

In his statement, Makinde, who was in Ido to resume his campaign, ordered the suspension of all campaign activities until further notice. Olatubosun revealed that Makinde, who unveiled the Omi Adio-Ido Road with an emotional tone, instructed party leaders in the state to cease campaigns, stating that the suffering of his people was great and that he was elected to safeguard their interests and well-being.

The statement said, “As a gesture of respect to the citizens and residents of Oyo State, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that all campaign activities of the party at all levels be suspended until further notice.” He continued, “Governor Seyi Makinde’s compassion for his people compelled this extraordinary action at this time. We urge all residents and citizens of the state to maintain composure as we traverse this challenging time together.”

