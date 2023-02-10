Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Voters to Play Key Role in Securing APC Victory in Presidential Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated on Thursday that the voters of Lagos must take a lead role in securing a victory for All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the upcoming February 25 presidential elections. He emphasized that the APC’s goal of delivering five million votes to Tinubu is achievable given the strength and structure of the party’s campaign efforts in Lagos.

The governor called for increased voter education and mobilization to minimize void votes for the party. He made this declaration during the launch of the “Eko O Ni Baje” 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu-Shettima/Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat initiative, led by the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN). The event was attended by numerous APC grassroots canvassers and held at The Haven in GRA Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence in the unbeatable presidential ticket of the APC and emphasized Tinubu’s credentials as the most qualified candidate, given his academic background, political expertise, and administrative capabilities. He concluded by saying that Tinubu’s election as president would bring a new era of hope for the masses of the country.

LicitHub (

)