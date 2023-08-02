Governor Sanwo-Olu reacts after a medical doctor died in Elevator accident at Lagos Island hospital

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted after a medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso, died at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island on Tuesday, after an elevator she took crashed.

According to the report, the hospital elevator that killed the late Vwaere Diaso crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor.

It was also gathered that the late doctor was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital for treatment but she eventually died.

Dr Vwaere Diaso was said to be preparing for the completion of her housemanship in two weeks when the tragic incident happened.

A lot of Nigerians have been reacting after it was reported that Dr Vwaere Diaso died in Elevator accident at Lagos Island general hospital, and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also reacted.

Reacting to the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu posted on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday evening that;

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a dedicated medical professional whose life was taken due to a mechanical failure within the elevator at the Doctors quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island. It is distressing to think that such a promising young doctor had her life cut short in such a devastating manner.

As a parent myself, I cannot help but feel the pain and sorrow that Dr. Diaso’s loved ones must be experiencing during this difficult time. My heart goes out to her parents, family members, friends, and colleagues who are grieving this profound loss.

To the Nigeria Medical Association, the Medical Guild, and all doctors in Lagos State, I extend my deepest sympathies. Losing a fellow healthcare professional is a tremendous loss for the entire medical community.”

Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident.

May Dr. Vwaere Diaso’s soul rest in eternal peace.

Source: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Twitter page.

