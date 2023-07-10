Governor Oyebanji Orders Police, DSS To Hunt Down Kidnappers Of Ekiti APC Chairman

Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has called on the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Amotekun Corps to join security efforts to free the abducted state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotoso and two others from captivity.

SaharaReporters on Saturday reported that the gunmen abducted Omotoso while driving along Agbado Ekiti-Imesi Ekiti Road.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, had said that the state party chairman was driving in his car along the Agbaso-Imesi Road when the incident happened.

Dipe had said, “The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road. The gunmen shot at one of the tyres of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilux van and drove off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

“It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6 pm. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, and they are all working on it.”

The governor said the APC chairman should not only be rescued unscathed but that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be nabbed and made to face the full weight of the laws.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, gave the directive on Sunday when he visited Omotoso’s family at Imesi Ekiti, in Ayekire Local Government Area of the state to sympathise with them on the devastating incident.

He assured that the state forest reserves extending from Agbado-Imesi-Ise would be resuscitated and put to use to dislodge those using the area as hideout.