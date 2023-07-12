NEWS
Governor Otti appoints Chinedu Ekeke as deputy chief of staff in Abia
Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has appointed Chinedu Ekeke as his deputy chief of staff, being part of 30 new appointments enlisting various individuals to serve in his administration.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, the appointments are effective immediately.
Aside from Mr Ekeke, other notable appointments include Kanu Nwankwo, who was appointed the chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba; and musician J Martins, appointed the Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism and Entertainment.
A press statement signed by Mr Uko lists the names of the appointed individuals and their roles in the following order:
- Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor — Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation
- Hon Iheanacho Obioma — Special Adviser, Political Affairs
- Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere — Senior Special Assistant, Environment
- Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme — Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies
- Mr. Nwaka Inem — Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry
- Magdalene Ugoanusi — Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
- Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) — Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment
- Dr. George Chidozie — Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties
- Pastor Okorougo Aji — Special Assistant, Lands and Housing
- Dr. Obioma Nwogbe — Senior Special Assistant, Transport
- Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba — Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security
- Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike — General Manager, ASOPADEC
- Pastor Dike Nwankwo — Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency
- Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu — Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS
- Dr. Eric Egwuibe — Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning
- Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance
- Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA
- Mr. Daniel Chinagozi — Special Assistant, Digital Economy
- Mr. Chinedu Ekeke — Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)
- Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu — Senior Special Assistant, Due Process
- Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper — Special Assistant on Religious Activities
- Mr. Ishmael Onuoha — Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies
- Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) — General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)
- Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele — Special Assistant, Special Duties.
- Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba — Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.
- Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu — Special Assistant, Women Affairs.
- Kanu Nwankwo — Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba
- Boniface Alozie Uche — Chairman, Abia Comets
- John Sam Obuh — Chairman, Abia Warriors
- Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office