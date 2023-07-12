Governor Otti appoints Chinedu Ekeke as deputy chief of staff in Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has appointed Chinedu Ekeke as his deputy chief of staff, being part of 30 new appointments enlisting various individuals to serve in his administration.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, the appointments are effective immediately.

Aside from Mr Ekeke, other notable appointments include Kanu Nwankwo, who was appointed the chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba; and musician J Martins, appointed the Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism and Entertainment.

A press statement signed by Mr Uko lists the names of the appointed individuals and their roles in the following order: