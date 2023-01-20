Governor Ortom Reveals His Preferred Presidential Candidate, Speaks on Leading His Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to The Vanguard reports, Ortom said Obi possessed qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs at this point in her history, even though he, like most human beings, is not perfect.

Ortom who is one of the G5 Governors said he would have led Obi’s campaign if he was not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue state governor commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Obi’s presidential aspiration.

He said: “So, here is someone that is looking ahead and wants the best for our country, Nigeria. Today, he has recommended Peter Obi.

“Honestly, if I were not in PDP, I would have been the one at the forefront of carrying Peter Obi’s bag and campaigning for him because so far, he is the best material”

