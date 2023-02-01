‘Governor Ortom Is Trying To Distance Himself From The Bombing In Doma’ – Hakeem Baba Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the Northern Elders Forum’s director of public relations and advocacy, has criticized Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for his apparent indifference to the recent bombing of Fulani men who had traveled to the state to reclaim their cow. Hakeem Baba Ahmed expressed his sadness over the bombing of Fulani herders, who allegedly paid 29 million Nigerian Naira to get their cattle released from captivity.

The Governor of Benue, he said, is widely known to have voiced complaints about the brutal slaughter of his people. Nonetheless, Baba Ahmed said that Governor Ortom’s profiling of Fulanis in Benue state was unconstitutional. He thinks the government need to answer for the deaths of Fulani Pastoralists.

When asked how 40 people could be killed in an Air Force mission, he answered, “How can you do that?” There is no evidence of criminal activity on their part. They were unloading their cattle in the open when they were bombed to death. The federal government has been silent, and the Air Force declined to provide a statement. In an effort to clear his name, Benue State’s governor has denied any involvement in the bombing. That is why we are saying, “If a Fulani man is killed, it is no problem.”

