Governor Ortom Is A Joker, Opportunist Whose Only Achievement Is Putting On Funny Hats — Sowore.

Governor Ortom of Benue State in Nigeria has come under fire from Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC).

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sowore criticized the governor, calling him a ‘joker’ and an ‘opportunist’ whose only achievement is to put on funny hats.

Sowore accused Ortom of using ‘Fulani’ to fool many people. He referenced a picture of Ortom taken during an investiture ceremony and accused him of using the issue of Fulani herders to his advantage.

On several occasions, Ortom has blamed Fulani herders and militia groups for attacks on Benue people. This has been a controversial issue in the region, and many have accused Ortom of using the issue for political gain.

Sowore is not alone in his criticism of the governor. Recently, Ortom has come under fire from a number of other high-profile figures. Ortom is one of the G-5 governors who had vowed not to support the presidential candidate of their party unless the National Chairman, Senator Iyiochia Ayu, stepped down for a Southerner.

It remains to be seen if Sowore’s criticism of Governor Ortom will have any effect. The governor has become increasingly unpopular lately and his actions have been widely condemned. It is clear that the governor’s actions have not gone unnoticed, and it is likely that other political figures will soon join in the criticism of Ortom.

Source: SaharaReporters.

