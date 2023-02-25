Governor Ortom Dumps Atiku, Flaunts Ballot Paper After Voting For Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday voted for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi.

According to Daily Post reports, Ortom cast his vote for Obi at his polling unit in Tse-Ortom, Mzondu ward, Guma LGA of the state.

The governor also flaunted his ballot paper after casting his vote.

Images from the video of the Governor voting revealed that he voted for Obi.

The governor dumped his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom is part of the G5 governors at loggerheads with Atiku and the PDP’s leadership.

The G5 group fell out with Atiku after he emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate in 2022.

The aggrieved PDP governors led by Wike demanded Iyorchi Ayu’s resignation as the national chairman for a southerner to take over but their demand was turned down.

Governor Wike had specifically boasted that Atiku would not win the election if he and his allies do not support his presidential ambition.

