Governor Ortom Back Peter Obi’s Presidency, Reveals Why PDP Crisis Has Not Been Resolved

The Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi has once more received the support of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

Despite the fact that he, like most people, is not flawless, Ortom claimed that Obi possesses the traits of the kind of leader Nigeria needs at this time in her history.

One of the G5 Governors, Ortom, claimed that if Obi had not belonged to the People’s Democratic Party, he would have run his campaign (PDP).

The governor of Benue state applauded former President Olusegun Obasanjo for supporting Obi’s bid for the presidency.

He said: “So, here is someone that is looking ahead and wants the best for our country, Nigeria. Today, he has recommended Peter Obi.

Since Peter Obi is the finest candidate thus far, I would have been the one leading the charge in carrying his bag and running for office if I were not a member of the PDP.

Regarding the crisis engulfing the PDP, Ortom argued that the party’s national leadership, led by Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, should only be accountable to itself if efforts to reach an agreement with the G-5 governors fail.

He stated, “I think we (G-5 governors) are on pace as far as I’m concerned. The G-5 governors have allowed ample time for reconciliation. We have provided ample time (for reconciliation) as loyal party members,” he remarked.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leadership had previously come under fire from Governor Ortom for their lack of sincerity in making amends with the governor who had been wronged.

The governor added that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, and Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman, should be held accountable if the reconciliation did not succeed, according to The Punch.

Ortom claimed that the PDP leadership had failed to take the proper action in response to the G5 governors’, commonly known as the integrity group’s, requests.

