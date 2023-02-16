Governor Ortom Announces His Preferred 2023 Presidential Candidate Few Weeks To Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has endorsed the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Governor Ortom, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s G-5 governors endorsed Peter Obi in Benue on Thursday, February 16.

According to a video trending on social media the governor was heard telling the youths that they must support Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state.

Governor Ortom said in the video: “Rise up and support Peter Obi.”

Also confirming the authenticity of the video, the chief press Secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur told the newsmen that his principal supports Obi’s presidential ambition.

Ikyur said: “Yes, he (Governor Ortom) did.

Continuing in a text, Ikyur added that the endorsement of the Labour Party’s flag bearer by the governor took place on Thursday, February 16.

He added: “It took place today. Royal Choice Hotels, Makurdi. It was a meeting of the Obidients Movement ahead of February 25, 2023.”

Meanwhile, Governor Wike of Rivers state has said has dismissed the possibility of an alignment with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with less than 9 days to the presidential polls.

Governor Wike made this known on Thursday, February 16 during media parley at his residence in Port Harcourt.

He stated neither him nor any members of the G-5 integrity group will entertain a sit down with the flagbearer of the party noting that it was too late to have a conversation to reach a truce.

Governor Wike when asked the possibility of a last minute reconciliation attempt, he said:

“No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now. They believe they can win the election. I am not ready to sit down with anybody again.”

The PDP is heading into the 2023 general elections with a divided house as five of its governors, now known as the G5, have withdrawn their support for Atiku.

The aggrieved PDP governors led by Wike demanded Iyorchi Ayu’syresignation as the national chairman for a southerner to take over but their demand was turned down.

Following their decision not to back Atiku until their demand is met, there have been speculations that the G5 Governors will back Tinubu or the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

