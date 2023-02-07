This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Ortom Absent As Atiku, PDP Bigwigs land Benue For Presidential Campaign

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, was absent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in his state on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and other party bigwigs stormed Makurdi, the capital city of Benue, on Monday.

The campaign train was received by thousands of supporters who came from different parts of the state.

However, the governor of the state, who is a prominent member of the main opposition party, was absent from the important event.

Ortom is one of the aggrieved PDP governors known as “the G5 Governors.” The governors have refused to join other party chieftains to campaign for Atiku.

The crisis started after the party’s presidential primary election in May 2022. The governors said it was wrong for the party’s presidential candidate and national chairman to come from the north.

They asked the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who is also from Benue State, to step down before they could work with Atiku.

