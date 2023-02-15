This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor of Ogun State threatens to shut banks rejecting old Naira

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has threatened to close any commercial banks there that won’t accept old Naira notes. The warning follows accusations that certain gas stations and commercial banks were refusing to accept old Naira notes as legal tender.

Yesterday, the governor addressed traders at Itoku Kampala Market in Abeokuta as part of his campaign for reelection to the Abeokuta North Local Council.

Abiodun, who disapproved of the banks’ behavior, pointed out that since the old money was not yet in circulation, commercial banks had no choice but to accept it in order to lessen the suffering of the populace. He urged the populace to maintain their composure, telling them that his administration was trying to get the situation under control.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reconsider the deadline following reports that banks and gas stations, among other crucial players in the nation, have rejected the old notes.

The first-class monarch expressed concern over the unimaginable misery the people are experiencing in a statement released by his personal assistant (media), Oladele Ogunsola, and pleaded for immediate action to be taken to remedy the issue.

According to the statement, Balogun stated that the Supreme Court’s interim judgment last Thursday suspending the February 10 deadline set by the apex bank for the old notes to cease being legal money was a huge relief and should be capitalized on.

He thought back to the Council of State’s advice from the previous week on the same matter, which advised the CBN to either issue new notes or permit the old and new notes to coexist for a while, a counsel regarded as the best in light of the current situation.

Olubadan also urged the populace to show a great deal of caution in their responses to the crisis as they awaited an appropriate response and action from the government.

Additionally, the Olubadan has tasked his Baales with protecting people and property inside their domains by hiring neighborhood security guards to patrol such areas, particularly during the day when locals are engaged in their regular daily activities.

This accusation was made at the installation of new baales at the historic Aliiwo Palace in Agodi, where several members of the Olubadan Advisory Council were present.

In a statement released by his PA (media), the monarch advised the new Baales to put their citizens’ security first, noting that being Baales came with obligations.

According to the Ekerin Olubadan, Chief Hamidu Ajibade, who spoke on his behalf, one of these obligations is to ensure the welfare of the subjects, while their security ought to be of the first concern of the heads.

“You must be accessible to your people because an absentee leader cannot succeed in the current situation,” he continued. The Baales were instructed by the monarch not to take part in any actions that may alienate their subjects, such as stealing land. The monarch emphasized that the Baales were sent to protect the rights of their people, not to persecute them.

The Olubadan cautioned that the current traditional government in Ibadanland disapproved of land snatching and would not hesitate to remove anyone caught doing so.

Alhaji Lateef Adegoke, from Apena Village; Tajudeen Oyeleye, from Elerumooke; Solomon Ojo, from Alabuke Olopomeji; Adepoju Afolarin, from Efunwole; Amoo Tajudeen, from Apadi; Kamorudeen Bello, from Onidoko; Gabriel Ojewole, from Olulotan Eleegun; and Karimu A (Eleetu)

