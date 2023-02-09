Governor of Bauchi State Allocated Land For Me In Abuja, But I Told Him I Don’t Need It -Peter Obi

Peter Obi revealed how he failed to develop the free land allocated to him in Abuja by the Bauchi State Governor because he indicated he had no need for land in Abuja.

As the forthcoming presidential election comes closer and as candidates of various political parties have town hall meetings with electorates to share their views on the problems of the country while also proposing possible solutions,

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, was having a meeting with some group in Abuja, where he made them understand that he was not contesting for the presidency to amass wealth for himself by revealing that God has given him enough that can sustain him.

He stated during the meeting, “The present governor of Bauchi state allocated a land for me in Abuja and till today nothing has been done there. When he asked me, I told him I have no need for land in Abuja.”

What is your take on this statement by Peter Obi?

Content created and supplied by: NewsGist247 (via 50minds

News )

